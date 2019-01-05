The evergreen glow with twinkling lights with gifts wrapped and set underneath. Children race to see what good old Saint Nicholas has brought them on Christmas Day. This year there were no sad faces on Christmas morning due to the hard work of three generous souls and their volunteers. Johnny Lee, the Santa at the house on the corner, worked diligently gathering gifts for Toys for Tots. His tree was filled with gifts of all sorts to be wrapped and sent to children who might not have anything under the tree. Lee volunteers for the position of Santa each year …