By Annie Rigby  /  January 3, 2019
Winter Parker is a 2017 graduate of Loris High School who began studying at Coastal Carolina College majoring in Athletic Training with a double major in Psychology. All things were...
By Annie Rigby  /  January 3, 2019
The evergreen glow with twinkling lights with gifts wrapped and set underneath. Children race to see what good old Saint Nicholas has brought them on Christmas Day. This year there...
By Annie Rigby  /  January 3, 2019
The Bethesda House for single mothers began only as a vision by local pastor, the Rev. Earl J Spivey Jr. He said he felt God led him to help single...
By Pat Dowling  /  January 3, 2019
The North Myrtle Beach police and fire personnel brought Bryson Jones to the Public Safety Building to check out the equipment they use. The Make-A-Wish® Foundation fulfilled this wish for...
By Annie Rigby  /  January 3, 2019
By Pat Dowling  /  January 3, 2019
On Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at 1 p.m., North Myrtle Beach police and fire personnel visited the home of six-year-old Bryson Jones, who lives with his family at 4690 Little...
By Polly Lowman  /  January 3, 2019
The North Myrtle Beach Chamber Foundation presented a check for $1,500 to the Horry Georgetown Technical College Foundation for their Student Emergency Fund. The money will be used for students...
Johnny Lee Received The Jefferson Award

By Annie Rigby  /  January 3, 2019
By Annie Rigby  /  December 27, 2018
Patricia Snyder and her sister Betsy Prince are close as they have worked together for 14 years and play together. It all began with an annoying cough, preliminary diagnosis was...
By Annie Rigby  /  December 27, 2018
A social media post with threats of a ‘killing spree’ naming five Horry County high schools was brought to the attention of the district office who took immediate action following...
By Annie Rigby  /  December 27, 2018
Crescent Moon Land Surveying, Inc. (CMLSI) invited the community to a pig pickin’ on Friday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at their new location at 645 Hwy....
By Pat Dowling  /  December 27, 2018
The fire at Barefoot Landing occurred on Friday, Dec. 21, and firefighters were dispatched at 11:30 p.m. When fire crews arrived on the scene, the two-story building was already fully...
    One Young Lady Wants To Make A Real Difference

    Winter Parker is a 2017 graduate of Loris High School who began studying at Coastal Carolina College majoring in Athletic Training with a double major in Psychology. All things were looking up for this 19 year old with ambitions and dreams. The dreams remain, however, delayed because of one fateful night in late April of this year when she and her boyfriend, Charles “Bo” Durant II, heard gunfire as they headed back to Bo’s parents home for dinner. Parker said, “Bo forgot his wallet at home, we were going to a movie.” She stated that he called his mother letting …

    Holiday Generosity Abundant

    The evergreen glow with twinkling lights with gifts wrapped and set underneath. Children race to see what good old Saint Nicholas has brought them on Christmas Day. This year there were no sad faces on Christmas morning due to the hard work of three generous souls and their volunteers. Johnny Lee, the Santa at the house on the corner, worked diligently gathering gifts for Toys for Tots. His tree was filled with gifts of all sorts to be wrapped and sent to children who might not have anything under the tree. Lee volunteers for the position of Santa each year …

    The Bethesda House For Single Mothers Began As A Vision

    The Bethesda House for single mothers began only as a vision by local pastor, the Rev. Earl J Spivey Jr. He said he felt God led him to help single mothers and expectant mothers in the area. He followed the calling and retired as a pastor in 2014 after more than 20 years at the pulpit. He described the Bethesda House as a home for single mothers and parental disciple-makers, part of his Great Commission Christian Ministries. Spivey is a lifetime resident of Loris and well known for his Christian kindness and service to the community. As he settled on …

    A Wish Fulfilled

    The North Myrtle Beach police and fire personnel brought Bryson Jones to the Public Safety Building to check out the equipment they use. The Make-A-Wish® Foundation fulfilled this wish for him.

    Johnny Lee received the Jefferson Award

    Bryson Gets A Surprise Visit From Police, Firefighters

    On Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at 1 p.m., North Myrtle Beach police and fire personnel visited the home of six-year-old Bryson Jones, who lives with his family at 4690 Little River Neck Road. Bryson had a heart transplant in June 2018 and he is a few months shy of being cleared by his doctor to go to Disney World to fulfill one of his wishes. The Make-A-Wish® Foundation is fulfilling this wish for Bryson. Additionally, the Make-A-Wish® Foundation has also learned that Bryson loves the North Myrtle Beach police officers and firefighters. He wants to have North Myrtle Beach police …

    The North Myrtle Beach Chamber Foundation

    The North Myrtle Beach Chamber Foundation presented a check for $1,500 to the Horry Georgetown Technical College Foundation for their Student Emergency Fund. The money will be used for students who may be on a scholarship but cannot afford the books for their classes.

    Johnny Lee Received The Jefferson Award

